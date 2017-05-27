Columbus detective has knack for locating suspected criminals

Detective Katina Williams can’t tell you how she and a police detail ended up at some abandoned apartments this month, but it paid off with a big arrest of a wanted suspect.
Williams’ efforts to locate the man were recognized with the May 2017 Officer of the Month honor at the Columbus Police Department. It is the third honor for Williams during her 18-year tenure at the department.
“It’s a great honor,” Williams said Friday. “It wasn’t done without my team of coworkers.”
For more than nine years, Williams has been assigned to the Robbery and Assault Division in the Bureau of Investigative Services where police search for some the most dangerous suspects throughout the city. For months, the division had searched for Octavious Lamar Miles, a suspect wanted in more than a dozen armed robberies and possibly countless shopliftings.
Williams was part of a special detail that started searching for Miles on May 10. She visited a number of stores and talked to witnesses to further associate the suspect with crimes.
With help from informants and other contacts in the community, Williams learned that the suspect was hanging out in known drug areas. She used that information to search areas and ended up at 730 Lawyers Lane, an abandoned set of apartments. She went there with the detail because a murder suspect had been found at the location.
Miles was found lying in the grass in a dark wood line behind the apartments. Williams identified Miles and took him into custody without incident.
“You did not just guide the detail to the location of a wanted suspect; you demonstrated, yet again, how you combine your talents to prove yourself an asset to this department and the Robbery/Assault Division,” Police Sgt. Joseph Hart said in his recommendation for the detective.
He also noted Williams’ ability to talk with a diverse group of people, regardless of age, gender, race or background has been valuable in countless investigations. She has a personal connection with victims, witnesses and others that will create resources for years to come.
“I like working person crimes,” she said. “I like interacting with people.”
Williams said she earned Officer of the Month in 2010 and Officer of the Year honor in 2011.
In the years ahead, Williams hopes to continue working wherever the department needs her. “I have a long time to go before I can retire,” she said.
