May 28, 2017 11:23 AM

Muscogee Sheriff’s Office warns about scammers posing as deputies

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

The Muscogee Sheriff’s Office says it has been alerted about a scam which involves somebody posing as a deputy.

The announcement was made on Facebook.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins wants people to know that someone from her office will never call to tell you that you have an outstanding warrant and need to pay a bond.

Please make all of your friends and especially elderly loved ones aware that this is a scam.

If there are questions, call the sheriff’s office office at 706-653-4225.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

