May 28, 2017 11:41 AM

Eufaula police make drug arrest after pursuit

By Larry Gierer

A drug arrest was made in Eufaula following a short pursuit.

According a report Friday on the Eufuala Police Department Facebook page, officers with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries' Law Enforcement Section and the Eufaula Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a gold Impala for reckless driving.

After a short pursuit, the driver was arrested and taken into custody at the intersection of Paul Lee Parkway and Eufaula Avenue.

During the search and vehicle inventory, 230 Xanax tablets, a gram of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were recovered and seized.

Timothy Jeff Spencer, 18, of Eufaula was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and reckless driving. He is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

