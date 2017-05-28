Phenix City police investigating block party shooting that injured 12 people

Phenix City police are investigating an alleged block party shooting after 12 people were taken to Midtown Medical Center for gunshot wounds and other injuries.
According to a news release, police responded at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, to a person being shot in the 100 block of 6th Street South. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male subject that had been shot near the top of his head. The injury was non-life threatening and he was transported to Midtown Medical.
Investigators went to Midtown Medical to speak with the subject when 11 other individuals began arriving with gunshot wounds and other injuries. All the subjects were injured while attending a party in the 100 block of 6th Street South, according to the release.
Police said this is still am ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.
