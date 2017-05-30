Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

May 30, 2017 3:52 PM

Man wounded in West Point shooting

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to a news release from the West Point Police Department.

He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unavailable.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday to investigate the shooting. No additional details about the incident were given in the release.

Sunday’s shooting occurred days after a woman was killed May 17 in a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of East 12th Street. She died at George H. Lanier Hospital.

Officials identified Kofi Dowell, Jasmine Snipes, Erica Parkmond and Desron Young as the suspects involved. Dowell and Snipes were arrested on May 20, but officials are still searching for the others.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings are encouraged to call the West Point Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 706-645-3548 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed

Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed 2:10

Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed
Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase 0:37

Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase
Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting 3:43

Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos