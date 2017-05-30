Crashes killed 22 in Georgia and Alabama during Memorial Day weekend

Highway crashes during the Memorial Day weekend killed 22 people in Georgia and Alabama during the 78-hour holiday period, authorities said Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said 18 people died across the state while Alabama Law Enforcement Agency recorded four traffic deaths. On the water, Alabama Marine Patrol Troopers also investigated the deaths of a man and his 3-year-old son using a kayak in Cleburne County.
In Georgia, the deaths resulted from 414 traffic crashes and 204 injuries. Fatal crashes occurred in Fulton, Rabun, Dougherty and Baldwin counties. Local agencies recorded deaths in Clayton, Gwinnett, Henry, Fulton and Bibb counties while local authorities investigated deaths in Atlanta, Cobb County and Monroe counties, East Point police and the Columbus Police Department. The state patrol investigated deaths in Toccoa, Milledgeville and Albany.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said his office hasn’t been officially notified of a death during the holiday but a man was injured seriously in a one-vehicle crash over the weekend and transported with life-threatening head injuries to a hospital.
The 18 deaths in Georgia more than tripled the death toll from the five people who died during the holiday period in 2016. Four deaths in Alabama dropped sharply from 11 highway deaths in 2016, officials said.
“Although the number of traffic fatalities over Memorial Day weekend was much lower than during the extended holiday in 2016, traffic fatalities for the year are up from this time in 2016,” Acting Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said. “As of Monday, May 29, troopers have investigated 27 more traffic fatalities this year than in 2016, bringing that number to 264 so far in 2017. We are dedicated to reversing this deadly trend, but we need assistance from you, the motoring public.”
Taylor said one death on the highways and waterways is one too many. Although the travel period has ended, Taylor said troopers will continue to take part in “Click It or Ticket,” a national campaign to promote seat belt use through Sunday. Seat belts should be used no matter how short the trip as well as a personal flotation device.
In the Alabama, crashes were in Baldwin, Conecuh, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties. Three of the four killed were not using seat belts. The man and his son weren’t using flotation devices at the time of the incident in Cleburne County.
