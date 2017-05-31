Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
May 31, 2017 1:13 AM

LaGrange man shot in back after refusing to give two men a ride

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back Tuesday evening on Mason Street after he refused to give two men a ride at a grocery store, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.

He was transported to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. His current condition wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities said the victim got into an argument with two men at the Daniel Corner Market at 512 Daniel St. after he refused to give them a ride. He was in the 900 block of Mason Street when five men approached him. Two of the men aimed a gun at him during the 6:02 p.m. incident, according to the release.

The victim and one of the suspects were struggling over a weapon when another suspect shot him in the back. No detailed suspect descriptions were given in the release.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouarged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

