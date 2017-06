The case of the stolen car that killed a Smiths Station man during a two-state police chase has been delayed again. A Columbus Recorder’s Court hearing for 18-year-old Dezhaun Shynotez Dumas already was postponed from 8 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Monday so the court could appoint him a public defender. But when Dumas twice Monday was called before Judge Julius Hunter for his preliminary hearing, no attorney was available. The lawyers court administrators had contacted were all busy with other cases, Hunter said. Dumas’ mother addressed the court Monday, asking how her son can get a fair trial if attorneys keep saying that representing him constitutes a conflict. “Every lawyer is saying it’s a conflict of interest,” she said.