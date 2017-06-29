Police: Columbus teen arrested after attacking, robbing woman at apartment

A 19-year-old was allegedly one of three people to rob a woman at gunpoint early Thursday at Havenbrook Court Apartments.
Mekeonna Nicole Pastor was arrested on the scene at 3:17 a.m. and charged with one count of armed robbery. She was placed in the Muscogee County Jail to be held for a 8 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Officers were called to the Havenbrook Court Apartments complex at 100 Havenbrook Court around 3:03 a.m. Thursday to investigate an assault. Police determined that Pastor was one of three people who fought a woman and stole her $800 iPhone 7 and $25 Nike Slides.
The victim said the other suspects aimed a gun at her during the incident.
