Police: Columbus teen arrested after attacking, robbing woman at apartment

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:18 Caught on Camera: Multiple brawls break out inside Columbus Dollar Tree store Pause 3:18 Video captures multiple brawls inside Columbus Dollar Tree 1:29 Attorney describes suspect in carjacking at After 5 as productive member of society 1:24 Phenix City police searching for two men who robbed Marathon Truck Stop 4:12 Officer testifies suspect asked if he hurt anyone after deadly car chase 0:44 Macon businessmen accused of fraud say little leaving court 2:02 Judge explains why hearing in fatal police-chase crash delayed again 0:48 Hearing for man accused in recent fatal, police-chase crash delayed again. 0:53 Search for man missing in Chattahoochee continues into second day 1:15 Judge sets tentative date for Upatoi triple-murder trial Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy