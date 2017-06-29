Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Crime

June 29, 2017 12:18 PM

Police: Columbus teen arrested after attacking, robbing woman at apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 19-year-old was allegedly one of three people to rob a woman at gunpoint early Thursday at Havenbrook Court Apartments.

Mekeonna Nicole Pastor was arrested on the scene at 3:17 a.m. and charged with one count of armed robbery. She was placed in the Muscogee County Jail to be held for a 8 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Officers were called to the Havenbrook Court Apartments complex at 100 Havenbrook Court around 3:03 a.m. Thursday to investigate an assault. Police determined that Pastor was one of three people who fought a woman and stole her $800 iPhone 7 and $25 Nike Slides.

The victim said the other suspects aimed a gun at her during the incident.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

