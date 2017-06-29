Passenger killed when Pontiac Bonneville strikes bridge column

A 37-year-old Minter, Ala. man died Wednesday when the 2002 Pontiac Bonneville in which he was a passenger left the roadway and struck a bridge column.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Barnaby Ian Abner was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash.
Abner was not using a seat belt.
The crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Alabama 21 near the 107 mile marker, approximately four miles north of Waller Road.
The drive of the vehicle was injured and transported to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery, Ala.
Alabama State Troopers are conducting an investigation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments