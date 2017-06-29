Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

June 29, 2017 12:43 PM

Passenger killed when Pontiac Bonneville strikes bridge column

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 37-year-old Minter, Ala. man died Wednesday when the 2002 Pontiac Bonneville in which he was a passenger left the roadway and struck a bridge column.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Barnaby Ian Abner was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

Abner was not using a seat belt.

The crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Alabama 21 near the 107 mile marker, approximately four miles north of Waller Road.

The drive of the vehicle was injured and transported to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery, Ala.

Alabama State Troopers are conducting an investigation.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Caught on Camera: Multiple brawls break out inside Columbus Dollar Tree store

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos