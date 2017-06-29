Passenger killed when Pontiac Bonneville strikes bridge column

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:18 Caught on Camera: Multiple brawls break out inside Columbus Dollar Tree store Pause 3:18 Video captures multiple brawls inside Columbus Dollar Tree 1:24 Phenix City police searching for two men who robbed Marathon Truck Stop 4:12 Officer testifies suspect asked if he hurt anyone after deadly car chase 0:44 Macon businessmen accused of fraud say little leaving court 2:02 Judge explains why hearing in fatal police-chase crash delayed again 0:48 Hearing for man accused in recent fatal, police-chase crash delayed again. 1:15 Judge sets tentative date for Upatoi triple-murder trial 1:40 August trial set for former deputy accused of assault, stalking women he stopped in Harris County 2:10 Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

