Deputy Stephanie Masouka with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and a pedestrian were struck by a tractor-trailer June 22, 2017 on Interstate 85. They were transported to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment. Courtesy of Troup County Sheriff's Office
Crime

June 29, 2017 1:26 PM

GoFundMe campaign started for Troup County deputy struck by pickup truck

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A fundraising campaign has been started at gofundme.com for injured Troup County sheriff’s deputy Stephanie Masouka.

The goal is $10,000.

Authorities said Masouka responded to the scene of a crash June 22 on Interstate 85 North near the 12-mile marker.

She was talking to the driver of a wrecked pickup truck when a tractor trailer hit the back of the wrecked vehicle and knocked her over the guard rail.

She was taken to Midtown Medical Center where was listed in stable condition.

Masouka will need rehabilitation after her hospital stay.

According to an article on gofundme.com, she has a “long road to recovery.” She has four children including a 6-month-old boy.

It is not known when she will be able to get back to work.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

