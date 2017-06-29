Tonya Hussey, Sherry Jones and Jaquese Lloyd were apprehended near North Lumpkin Road between 5:15 and 5:45 p.m. and charged with prostitution.
June 29, 2017 1:49 PM

Three women arrested in prostitution sting in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

n Three women were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they allegedly agreed to have sex with undercover officers in exchange for money.

Tonya Charmice Hussey, Sherry Lashone Jones and Jaquese Michelle Lloyd were apprehended near North Lumpkin Road between 5:15 and 5:45 p.m. and charged with prostitution. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit said they were near North Lumpkin Road around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday investigating an area where prostitutes are known to frequent.

Authorities said they came in contact with all three suspects during the sting.

Lloyd, 48, and Hussey, 46, allegedly agreed to have sex with an undercover officer for $5. Authorities said Jones agreed to have sex with an undercover agent for $10.

Lloyd, who is homeless, was also charged with possession of drug-related objects after authorities allegedly found a glass smoking device.

Police said Jones was given an additional charge of possession of marijuana after they found her with 1 gram of marijuana (with a street value of $10).

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622

Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

