Woman charged in Dollar Tree brawls: ‘I was only defending me and my daughter’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:18 Caught on Camera: Multiple brawls break out inside Columbus Dollar Tree store Pause 1:48 Dash cam video shows Georgia deputy, pedestrian being struck by tractor-trailer 3:18 Video captures multiple brawls inside Columbus Dollar Tree 1:29 Attorney describes suspect in carjacking at After 5 as productive member of society 1:24 Phenix City police searching for two men who robbed Marathon Truck Stop 4:12 Officer testifies suspect asked if he hurt anyone after deadly car chase 0:44 Macon businessmen accused of fraud say little leaving court 0:52 GBI: Georgia has never seen this drug 2:02 Judge explains why hearing in fatal police-chase crash delayed again 0:48 Hearing for man accused in recent fatal, police-chase crash delayed again. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tyeisha Hightower describes the scene at the Buena Vista Road Dollar Tree where, she says, she was bumped into and then followed into the store before the other women involved began to throw store items at her and her daughter. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Tyeisha Hightower describes the scene at the Buena Vista Road Dollar Tree where, she says, she was bumped into and then followed into the store before the other women involved began to throw store items at her and her daughter. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer