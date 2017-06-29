Woman charged in Dollar Tree brawls: ‘I was only defending me and my daughter’

One of four people who were charged after multiple fights broke out at the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road gave her account Thursday afternoon of what led to the June 22 incident.
“I didn’t go into those people’s store to fight,” Tyeisha Hightower said. “I was only defending me and my daughter.”
Hightower, 30, said she was walking away from Rainbow Foods to the Dollar Tree with her daughter and a group of friends. She said a woman with a group of people she didn’t know bumped into her.
“I just felt like it was totally rude for you to bump somebody and you just keep going the way she bumped me,” Hightower said. “I just felt like it was totally disrespectful, and I was just like, ‘Excuse you?’”
She said the group followed her and her friends as they walked into the Dollar Tree. She said they made rude remarks and threw items at her as she walked around the store.
Hightower said she tried to avoid a confrontation, but she had to defend herself and her daughter. Multiple fights broke out in the store around 7:30 p.m.
Hightower and her 14-year-old daughter were charged with disorderly conduct along with Jada Williamson, 19, and Chanelle Broughton, 28.
“People are making it seem like I’m the bad person, but I only did what I was supposed to do,” Hightower said. “I felt like a person can only take so much.”
Hightower said she doesn’t have a Facebook account, but she’s well aware that a video of the incident was posted on the social media network. It went viral with nearly 200,000 views and more than 2,500 shares by Thursday evening.
She shed tears as she explained that the incident at Dollar Tree doesn’t reflect her true character. She said she’s made mistakes in the past, but she’s changed for the better after years of growth.
“At one time in life, I got caught up,” Hightower said. “We all fall short. … I can honestly say that God has been good to me and I’m a changed person.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
