New sonar helped locate missing angler who disappeared near Lake Oliver

More Videos 3:07 Not Forgotten: Police tackle cold case murders with new training, forensics Pause 4:08 Columbus Police major describes negotiation that ended standoff on Macon Road 0:40 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 1 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:31 Phenix Central students lead prayer before game with Smiths Station 0:46 Police use Taser to take man into custody following Macon Road standoff 2:09 CSU Police demonstrate de-escalation skills 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:05 Upatoi triple-homicide case moves closer to trial 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:03 HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raw video: Body of missing man recovered south of Lake Oliver A man was found dead after an almost two hour search Thursday afternoon about a quarter of a mile south of the Lake Oliver dam, officials said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton of the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced the male victim dead at 5:15 p.m. just below the Water Works resource center. His identity has not been released. A man was found dead after an almost two hour search Thursday afternoon about a quarter of a mile south of the Lake Oliver dam, officials said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton of the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced the male victim dead at 5:15 p.m. just below the Water Works resource center. His identity has not been released. Ben Wright benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was found dead after an almost two hour search Thursday afternoon about a quarter of a mile south of the Lake Oliver dam, officials said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton of the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced the male victim dead at 5:15 p.m. just below the Water Works resource center. His identity has not been released. Ben Wright benw@ledger-enquirer.com