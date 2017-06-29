Crime

June 29, 2017 9:46 PM

Police nab 3 teen suspects after robbery in West Point

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old were taken into custody Thursday after their vehicle allegedly crashed into the robbery victim’s car on Kia Parkway.

The suspects were identified as Demario Finley, 17, of Lanett, Ala., Christian Finley, 17, of Valley, Ala., and a 16-year-old juvenile of Hogansville, Ga.

West Point police were called to an accident at 1:20 p.m. on Kia Parkway. After officers arrived on the scene, an occupant in one vehicle said he had been robbed by three people in the second vehicle.

Police sought help from Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the LaGrange Police Department’s K-9 unit after police sealed off the wooded area between Interstate 85 and Kia Parkway.

One suspect surrendered to authorities and the other two were located in the woods.

West Point police praised the efforts of LaGrange police and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in assisting with the arrests.

