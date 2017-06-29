Crime

June 29, 2017 10:47 PM

Teen charged in string of robberies at Circle K, other businesses

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus teen faces a series of charges as an adult after he was accused of robberies at Circle K and other businesses, police said.

Travonne Washington, 16, is held at the Youth Detention Center in Columbus after his 4:30 a.m. Tuesday arrest. He is accused in seven robberies since June 22.

Circle K was robbed three times on June 22-23 in separate holdups.

Washington faced all the charges during a 9 a.m. hearing Thursday in Recorder’s Court.

Under Senate Bill 440, police may try teens, ages 13 to 16-years-old , as an adult if a weapon is used during an armed robbery. Called the “seven deadly sins,” other charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape, voluntary manslaughter and murder.

Armed robberies list

Circle K, 3720 Macon Road, June 22, 2017

Circle K, 4420, Macon Road, June 22

Waffle House, Victory Drive, June 22

Circle K, 1801 12th Ave., June 23

Little Caesar’s, 3389 Buena Vista Road, June 23

Chevron, 2705 Manchester Expressway, June 24

Dinglewood Package Store, Wynnton Road

  Comments  

