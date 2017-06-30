Police: Man intended to have sex with child when he met with undercover cop

A man intended to have sex with an underage girl when he met with a detective Wednesday afternoon in downtown Columbus, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Homer Jay Singleton, 45, pleaded not guilty to one count each of attempted aggravated child molestation and attempted sodomy. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $50,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Tom Shelton said the defendant started sending him emails on under a false name on June 21.
“During our email conversation, we exchanged over 400 emails,” Shelton testified. “The topic of our conversation was for him to engage in sexual activity with a female juvenile and myself.”
Shelton said he posed as a civilian, but Singleton suspected that he may have been speaking with someone with law enforcement. He briefly met with the defendant on Tuesday as members of the Special Victims Unit secretly observed.
“There was no discussion of sex during that meeting,” Shelton testified. “I just reassured him that I was not law enforcement.”
Shelton continued to email the defendant as an adult civilian and an underage girl.
“During the course of the emails, Mr. Singleton provided myself and the person he believed was a juvenile with several photographs of him,” Shelton said.
Police said he was exposed in the photos. He allegedly discussed the sexual acts he wished to perform with who he thought was an underage girl.
Shelton said Singleton agreed to meet with him in downtown Columbus Wednesday afternoon with the intent of engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl. He was arrested on the scene and charged.
