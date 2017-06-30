Police: Columbus man molested girl multiple times over course of 5 years

A Columbus man accused of molesting a teen multiple times over the course of five years appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning.
Jeffery Jenkins, 36, pleaded not guilty to sodomy, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, rape and other charges. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. John Bailey said it was reported on March 31 that Jenkins molested a 13-year-old girl multiple times.
In an interview with police, the victim said Jenkins would often times sneak into her room and sodomized and rape her.
Police said late March was not the first time Jenkins has been accused of sexual abuse.
In February 2013, a teenage girl reported that he molested her multiple times. She recanted her story six months later and the charges were dropped.
On June 16, authorities called the teen to the Public Safety Center to speak about the previous accusations she made against Jenkins. She told police that she recanted her statements out of fear, but it was all true.
The second victim, who is now 18 years old, said Jenkins molested her from 2013 to 2017.
Warrants were issued for Jenkins on June 16.
Authorities sent out an alert four days later stating that he was still on the loose. He was captured in Clebourne County on June 21 and extradited back to Columbus.
When questioned about the accusations, Jenkins told police that “it was not his fault” and the victims were “out to get him.” He didn’t testify in court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
