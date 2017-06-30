Columbus police: Gang member among group who stole 5 vehicles from Enterprise

A gang member and four other people stole nearly $150,000 worth of vehicles from a Columbus Enterprise Rent-A-Car company, according to testimony Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Quotavis Javon King, the 19-year-old who was identified as a “Zo’Hannon” gang member, pleaded not guilty to participation in criminal gang activity. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Jason Carden said authorities were called to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 1807 South Lumpkin Road on June 23 to investigate a burglary.
Police said five people broke into the business between 6:29 p.m. June 22 and 7 a.m. June 23. They stole multiple sets of keys and fled with five rentals with a total value of approximately $150,000, authorities said.
The vehicles taken from the business included one 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, one 2017 Dodge Ram, one 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and two 2017 Dodge Journeys.
After further investigation, authorities suspected that King may have been involved in the incident. They located King at a Columbus residence and searched his cellphone.
Carden said they found evidence of the Enterprise burglary on the suspect’s cellphone along with multiple photos of him indicating that he was in a street gang.
In the photos, he was wearing colors associated with the “Zo’Hannon” gang and posing with guns. Police said they spoke to a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy who confirmed that King is a documented member of the gang.
Carden said King also admitted that he was involved in the burglary. He was arrested and charged with burglary, theft by taking motor vehicle and criminal gang activity.
He faced all of the charges except for the gang charge before Thursday’s hearing.
Carden confirmed that warrants have been issued for the four other suspects, but he declined to release their names at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
