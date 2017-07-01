Man accused of blowing kisses at girl dies after head injury in jail

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate after a 31-year-old inmate sustained a serious head injury Saturday at the Muscogee County Jail and later died at the hospital, authorities said.
Feaginess Wood Jr. was pronounced dead at 8:38 a.m. in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center after he was transported by ambulance from the jail at 6:54 a.m. Bryan said Wood had a cut on his forehead. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Bryan said a video shows the inmate going into a cell with another inmate before he was found in a pool of blood a short time later. The wound is under investigation by the GBI, the coroner said.
At the hospital, Wood was alert but combative toward the staff before his condition failed.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins said authorities at the jail don’t know what happened to Wood. She confirmed that there is a video from the jail.
Wood was charged with one count of child molestation and providing false information to police. Two weeks ago, he pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court to the charges before he was ordered held on bonds totaling $15,250.
The inmate was accused of blowing kisses and exposing himself to a 3-year-old girl on June 4 outside a house near Wynnton Road. Police said Wood was walking by a woman’s house while her friend and daughter were in the front yard.
Wood allegedly grabbed his crotch before blowing kisses to the young girl.
Later that day, the woman and child returned to the front yard with the friend. The child was spotted blowing kisses and waving to a man across the street.
Wood was identified as the man blowing kisses while his pants were below his waist. He was fully exposed before the woman’s screams forced him to pull up his pants and leave.
Staff writer Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.
