Crime

Teen accused of entering home while man worked in his yard

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

July 01, 2017 3:35 PM

A juvenile was taken into custody Saturday after a man found the youth inside his Jefferson Street home moments after he finished some yard work, LaGrange police said.

Police chased the juvenile and took the suspect in custody after the man confronted the youth about 11:25 a.m.

Police were called to the 200 block of Jefferson Street to check on a burglary in progress. The man said he had put his yard tools away, entered the house and saw the youth with whom he is familiar.

The juvenile fled on foot from the area before police found the youth nearby .

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

