Man arrested in Benning Drive shooting that left one wounded

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man Thursday night at the intersection of Benning Drive and Victory Drive, according to Columbus police.
Tyrone Jamal Fennell, 22, was arrested on Vineyard Drive at 9 p.m. Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail to be held for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the corner of Benning Drive and Victory Drive around 8:55 p.m. Thursday to locate a gunshot wound victim.
Officials located the man and medics treated him on the scene.
He stated that he was walking along Victory Drive when three men approached him and asked for money. He told them he didn’t have any cash.
He said that’s when one of of the men pulled out a silver semi-automatic handgun and shot at him three times, wounding him. The gunman was dressed in a white tank top and dark pants.
He didn’t give a detailed description of the other two suspects.
Authorities said they located a man minutes later at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes on Gazebo Way that matched the description of the shooter. According to police, they captured him after he fled on foot.
At 9:01 p.m., officials were called to the Taco Bell at 3465 Victory Drive to check on a damaged vehicle. Police determined that three people damaged the vehicle.
Officials believe that at least two of the individuals involved in the incident near Benning Drive also damaged the vehicle.
