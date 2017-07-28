Columbus police find homicide victim’s missing truck

Columbus police have located the truck that was missing from the Meloy Drive home where a 43-year-old woman was found dead.
Lt. Greg Touchberry said the 2011 Ford F-150 that belonged to the victim was found abandoned outside of Columbus. He declined to give the exact location as the homicide investigation is ongoing.
Officials are still searching for Cory Hill, the 42-year-old man who is wanted on a murder warrant related to the shooting of Ruby Lloyd. The two were living together at the time of her death.
Authorities said Lloyd’s family had not heard from her hours before she was found dead around 1:30 a.m. July 17 in her residence at 33 Meloy Drive. Her Ford was missing from the house.
Touchberry sent out an alert later that afternoon informing the public later that they were searching for Hill to question him about the incident. On Wednesday afternoon, they announced that they had issued a murder warrant for him.
