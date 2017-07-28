Homeless woman pleads not guilty to biting, stabbing woman in Columbus

A homeless woman allegedly bit and stabbed a woman multiple times during a July 14 dispute at the intersection of Mellon Street and Clover Lane, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jaquese Michelle Lloyd, 48, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. She was ordered held under a $25,000 bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Cpl. Delante’ Odom said officers were called to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center around 4:34 a.m. July 14 to investigate a stabbing. The victim was treated at the hospital and released.
The woman said she walking near the intersection of Clover Lane and Mellon Street around 4 a.m. when she felt as if someone was behind her. When she turned around, she saw a homeless woman she knew as “Opelika” and “Jackie.”
“(The victim) said she felt threatened by ‘Opelika,’” Odom testified.
The victim said she cursed at the woman and asked her what she wanted. The two women got into a physical altercation and another woman separated them, according to police.
“The victim stated that following the altercation she observed ‘Opelika’ holding a silver knife 6 inches in length,” Odom told the court. “At which time, she realized that Ms. Lloyd had stabbed her several times in the chest, right torso, back and on her arm. The victim stated that ‘Opelika’ also bit her several times all over her legs.”
Odom said Lloyd and the woman who stopped the fight left the area.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
