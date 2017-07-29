Mysterious bones discovered at Warm Springs home

A collection of bones was found in the backyard of a home in the 1800 block of Warm Springs road, according to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.
The bones will be sent to a crime lab in Atlanta.
Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said that the bones were pretty large, but could be from an animal.
“From what I saw and heard, the coroner did not suspect they were human, but they are sending them to Atlanta just to to double check,” said Newton.
Results should be available next week.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
