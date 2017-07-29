Crime

Mysterious bones discovered at Warm Springs home

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

July 29, 2017 9:34 AM

A collection of bones was found in the backyard of a home in the 1800 block of Warm Springs road, according to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

The bones will be sent to a crime lab in Atlanta.

Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said that the bones were pretty large, but could be from an animal.

“From what I saw and heard, the coroner did not suspect they were human, but they are sending them to Atlanta just to to double check,” said Newton.

Results should be available next week.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 2:34

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver
Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother 2:27

Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother

Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers 0:57

Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers

View More Video