Statewide lookout issued for escaped prisoner

The Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide lookout for Carroll City Prison inmate John Leonardi, who escaped from a work detail in Carrollton, Ga.
(1 of 2) #Escape Carroll Cty Prison inmate John Leonardi from work detail in Carrollton. Statewide lookout. Don't approach, call 911. pic.twitter.com/QXJvhGMlSI— Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) July 29, 2017
Leonardi may have ties to Houston County. He was arrested earlier this year after crashing into a utility pole while fleeing a Houston County sheriff.
He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and state uniform pants. He is about six feet tall tall. GDOC says not to approach Leonardi and to dial 911.
