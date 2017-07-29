John Leonardi
John Leonardi Georgia Department of Corrections
John Leonardi Georgia Department of Corrections

Crime

Statewide lookout issued for escaped prisoner

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

July 29, 2017 1:03 PM

The Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide lookout for Carroll City Prison inmate John Leonardi, who escaped from a work detail in Carrollton, Ga.

Leonardi may have ties to Houston County. He was arrested earlier this year after crashing into a utility pole while fleeing a Houston County sheriff.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and state uniform pants. He is about six feet tall tall. GDOC says not to approach Leonardi and to dial 911.

Scott Berson

