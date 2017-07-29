Home health provider stole thousands from disabled victims, police say

A Columbus woman exploited two disabled adults while serving as their home healthcare provider, Columbus police say.
Gail Jeter, 60, was arrested Friday, July 28 and booked into the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of exploiting a disabled adult.
Police say that Lutheran Services of Georgia provided documents that showed Jeter was using the victims’ money for her personal use. The documents dated back to January, 2017.
Police estimated that Jeter allegedly defrauded one victim of $5,900, and the other of $1,500.
