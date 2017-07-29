Damajae Cook, the missing child.
Crime

Columbus Police searching for missing 10-year-old

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

July 29, 2017 3:38 PM

The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 10-year-old Damajae Cook.

He was reportedly taken by family members from Columbus, and may be in the areas of Tomaston, Hampton or Griffin, Ga. He may also be in the company of either Ashley or Teresa Cook.

Police say Damajae is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Damajae, call 911 or the Columbus Police at 706-653-3449.

