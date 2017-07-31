Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Crime

Man shot, killed at Auburn apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

July 31, 2017 7:32 AM

A 24-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a shooting at a Foster Street apartment in Auburn, authorities said.

Officials said the victim, whose name has yet to be released, was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:10 p.m. His body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences State Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Auburn police were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found the victim lying in a grassy field behind the apartment complex with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

No further details about what led to the shooting have been released, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the police department’s 24 hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100, the detective division at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

