Auburn police release name of victim in deadly apartment shooting

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

July 31, 2017 11:40 AM

Auburn police have released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday night at a Foster Street apartment.

Officials identified Anthony Jamal Davis of Auburn as the homicide victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:10 p.m. His body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences State Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Auburn police were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found Davis lying in a grassy field behind the building with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

No further details about what led to the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the police department at 334-501-3100, the detective division at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

