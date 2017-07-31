Dash-cam video shows officer fired 21 shots in Christian Redwine shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver Pause 2:27 Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother 0:57 Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers 2:10 Dash-cam video shows sheriff's deputies, pedestrians trying to rescue victim after high-speed chase 2:24 City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston 0:45 Officials on scene investigating charred body found in trunk of burning car 1:04 Ralston resident discusses living conditions at the facility 0:57 Raw video: Woman cries out after learning brother-in-law died of heat-related, health condition at The Ralston 2:20 Sheriff Donna Tompkins discusses the recent inmate deaths 2:05 Attorney says Columbus man accused of injuring newborn has no violent history Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Officer Allan Brown shot 17-year-old Christian Redwine multiple times after Redwine led Columbus police on a late-night chase into Phenix City, where the teen ran off the road with two passengers in a stolen Pontiac G-6. Police said Redwine tried to use the car to run the officer over, prompting the fatal shots. This video shows the final moments of the chase through a few minutes after the shooting. Dash cam video courtesy of Russell County, Alabama authorities

Officer Allan Brown shot 17-year-old Christian Redwine multiple times after Redwine led Columbus police on a late-night chase into Phenix City, where the teen ran off the road with two passengers in a stolen Pontiac G-6. Police said Redwine tried to use the car to run the officer over, prompting the fatal shots. This video shows the final moments of the chase through a few minutes after the shooting. Dash cam video courtesy of Russell County, Alabama authorities