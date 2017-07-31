Auburn man arrested after burglary at apartment

A man was arrested Saturday night after he burglarized an Auburn apartment and stole the key fob to the victim’s Lexus IS200, authorities said.
Alan Andrews Jacobs, 23, of Auburn faces one count each of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. He was booked into the Lee County Jail under bonds totaling $6,000.
Auburn police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of South College Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a burglary.
The victim told police that someone entered his residence while his roommate was inside and rummaged through his bedroom. The key fob to his 2017 Lexus IS200 was stolen.
Officials said they checked the parking lot and saw a man later identified as Jacobs near the car, activating the door locks with the key fob.
Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody.
