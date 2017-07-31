Man faces charges in Cusseta Road armed robbery

Columbus police have arrested a Fort Mitchell, Ala., man and charged him with armed robbery.
James Hardy was transferred Monday to the Muscogee County Jail from the Russell County Jail.
According to a police report, he is being accused of using a gun in the theft of a person’s wallet.
The reported crime occurred in the area of Cusseta Road and Southside Court around 10:45 p.m. on July 5.
Hardy is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Aug.2 at 9 a.m.
