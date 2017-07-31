James Hardy
James Hardy
James Hardy

Crime

Man faces charges in Cusseta Road armed robbery

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

July 31, 2017 6:24 PM

Columbus police have arrested a Fort Mitchell, Ala., man and charged him with armed robbery.

James Hardy was transferred Monday to the Muscogee County Jail from the Russell County Jail.

According to a police report, he is being accused of using a gun in the theft of a person’s wallet.

The reported crime occurred in the area of Cusseta Road and Southside Court around 10:45 p.m. on July 5.

Hardy is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Aug.2 at 9 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 2:34

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver
Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother 2:27

Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother

Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers 0:57

Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers

View More Video