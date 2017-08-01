Man reports being shot outside of Columbus convenience store

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery outside of the Super C convenience store where one man was reported to have been shot.
His current condition has yet to be released.
Officers were called to the Super C Convenience store at 1538 Fort Benning Road early Monday to check on a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
A police report indicates that the victim was shot outside of the business between 9 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday. No further details concerning the incident were immediately released.
