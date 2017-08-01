Crime

Man reports being shot outside of Columbus convenience store

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 01, 2017 12:43 PM

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery outside of the Super C convenience store where one man was reported to have been shot.

His current condition has yet to be released.

Officers were called to the Super C Convenience store at 1538 Fort Benning Road early Monday to check on a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

A police report indicates that the victim was shot outside of the business between 9 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday. No further details concerning the incident were immediately released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say
Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park 2:49

Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park

View More Video