Woman pleads not guilty to prostitution in Columbus

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after she allegedly offered to have sex with an undercover officer in exchange for $20, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Wanda Thomas, 46, pleaded not guilty to prostitution and possession of a cocaine. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $10,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Agent Max Todd with the Special Operations Unit said an undercover officer was patrolling an area behind a mobile home park near Cusseta Road when he spotted Thomas. She entered the vehicle and agreed to have sex with the agent for $20.
Officials said Thomas had a tissue paper in her possession that contained crack cocaine with a street value of $10.
