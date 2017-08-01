Wanda Thomas
Woman pleads not guilty to prostitution in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 01, 2017 1:59 PM

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after she allegedly offered to have sex with an undercover officer in exchange for $20, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Wanda Thomas, 46, pleaded not guilty to prostitution and possession of a cocaine. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $10,000.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Agent Max Todd with the Special Operations Unit said an undercover officer was patrolling an area behind a mobile home park near Cusseta Road when he spotted Thomas. She entered the vehicle and agreed to have sex with the agent for $20.

Officials said Thomas had a tissue paper in her possession that contained crack cocaine with a street value of $10.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

