Man arrested after threatening 14-year-old with machete, Columbus police say

A man threatened a 14-year-old with a machete during a dispute at a 22nd Street home, according to Columbus police.
Willie Barker, 61, was arrested on the scene at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree child cruelty, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail to be held for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the 1200 block of 22nd Street around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a dispute where someone was threatening people with a machete.
According to an arrest report, Barker threatened a 14-year-old with a machete and threatened to throw a chair at another person. Official said he was also in possession of 4.1 grams of marijuana.
