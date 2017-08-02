Willie Barker
Willie Barker
Willie Barker

Crime

Man arrested after threatening 14-year-old with machete, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 02, 2017 11:11 AM

A man threatened a 14-year-old with a machete during a dispute at a 22nd Street home, according to Columbus police.

Willie Barker, 61, was arrested on the scene at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree child cruelty, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail to be held for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police were called to the 1200 block of 22nd Street around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a dispute where someone was threatening people with a machete.

According to an arrest report, Barker threatened a 14-year-old with a machete and threatened to throw a chair at another person. Official said he was also in possession of 4.1 grams of marijuana.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 2:34

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver
Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother 2:27

Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother

Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers 0:57

Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers

View More Video