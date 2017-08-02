Man pronounced dead after standoff in Phenix City

The Russell County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify a man after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on 13th Avenue during a standoff with the Phenix City police.
Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said the man was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. at 928 13th Ave. His body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery , Ala., for an autopsy.
The man was a resident of the 13th Avenue address but authorities are still trying to identify him.
The case remains under investigation by the Phenix City Police Department.
