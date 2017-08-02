Evidence in Enterprise burglary found on gang members’ cellphones, police say

Authorities used Onstar to locate one of the five vehicles a group of Columbus gang members allegedly stole from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car business, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Emanul Banks, 17, Cory Calhoun, 17, Quotavis Javon King, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the June incident at 1807 South Lumpkin Road. Officials have issued a warrant for Anthony King, who hasn’t been apprehended.
The adults were charged with five counts of car theft, one count of participation in gang activity and one count of burglary. The gang charge against Calhoun was dismissed after police later determined that he was not a member of the “Zo’Hannon.”
Columbus Police Detective Jason Carden said authorities were called to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 1807 South Lumpkin Road on June 23 to investigate a burglary.
Police said five people broke into the business between 6:29 p.m. June 22 and 7 a.m. June 23. They stole multiple sets of keys and fled with five rentals with a total value of approximately $150,000, authorities said.
The vehicles taken from the business included one 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, one 2017 Dodge Ram, one 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and two 2017 Dodge Journeys.
Authorities used Onstar to track down one of the stolen vehicles and found it at a Columbus house on June 24. Inside the residence were Anthony King and Quotavis King.
Carden said officials said they searched the men’s phones, where they came across information about the burglary.
Anthony and Quotavis King identified the other individuals as suspects in the thefts, which led police to arrest Banks, Calhoun and the 16-year-old boy. Quotavis King was also apprehended.
“Every time we interviewed them, they gave a full confession,” Carden said. “They told me everything I needed to know to take out warrants on the other one.”
King pleaded not guilty to his charges July 29 in Recorder’s Court.
Calhoun and Banks pleaded not guilty to all of their charges during Wednesday’s hearing. Banks was denied bond on the gang charge and granted bonds $180,000 on the remaining charges.
Calhoun was awarded an own recognizance bond after the detective told Judge Julius Hunter the co-defendant was cooperative during the investigation.
Hunter bound all charges over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
