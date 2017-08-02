Phenix City Police: Hostage situation ends with suicide

Phenix City police say a Wednesday morning hostage situation ended with a suicide.
According to an official report, officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of 13th Avenue in reference to a welfare check. The department had received a call from a concerned family member who advised that a female was being against her will by a male subject who was armed with a firearm.
Police say upon arrival at the residence, officers made contact with a subject who slammed the door on the officers when they identified themselves as the police.
A perimeter was set up around the residence and contact was attempted with the occupants. No verbal contact was made with anyone inside the residence.
The Phenix City Police Department’s Special Response Team and hostage negotiator responded to the scene. Verbal, as well as phone contact was established between the police and the subjects inside the residence.
Police say the male subject was identified and it was determined that he had an outstanding arrest warrant from the state of Georgia for violation of probation (terroristic threats and acts). An Alabama fugitive from justice warrant was obtained for the suspect while police continued to negotiate with the individual by phone.
The female escaped to safety, out the front door of the residence. Negotiations continued with the subject. At approximately 10 a.m. a single gunshot was heard coming from the residence. The SRT team entered the residence and found a deceased male subject suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
This incident is under investigation by the Phenix City Police Department.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
