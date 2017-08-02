CSU police charge man with fraud, theft

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged by the Columbus State University Police Department with fraud and theft.
According to a report from CSU, Steven Michael Carson, 39, has been charged with two counts of financial transaction card theft, three counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of theft by taking.
Carson is not a student or employee of CSU.
According to the report, in July, CSU police posted photographs of Carson on its Facebook page and in less than 24 hours, more than 13,000 people responded with information that helped indentify the suspect.
“I am grateful for the community assistance in this issue and we appreciate the hard work of our investigative team on this case,” said CSU Police Chief Mark Lott in the report.
