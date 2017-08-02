Deanthony Bailey
Police charge two men with criminal attempted armed robbery

By Ben Wright

August 02, 2017 6:41 PM

Columbus police have charged two men in the Family Dollar parking lot in connection with a stolen motorcycle.

The suspects were identified as Jeremy L. Jones, 41, and Deanthony Bailey, 21, both of Columbus. Each was charged with one count of criminal attempted armed robbery Tuesday in the parking lot of Family Dollar at 3438 Buena Vista Road. They are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. hearing Wednesday in Recorder’s Court.

Police were in the parking lot conducting a buy-back deal involving a stolen motorcycle when Jones pulled into the parking lot with the other suspect. Police arrested the suspects without further incident at the scene.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

