Decomposed body found in woods near Ticknor Drive

A badly decomposed body was found in woods in the 20th block of Ticknor Drive late Wednesday, Columbus police said.
The victim wasn’t identified because of the state of the remains but Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was on the scene to recover the body.
Police Capt. Ron Hastings said police were called about 7:13 p.m. about a body in the woods and the caller directed police to the scene. Police sealed off the area with yellow tape while the Robbery and Assault Division conducted an investigation.
“We are playing it safe from an investigative standpoint,” Hastings said. “We called in the Robbery and Assault Division to get involved in the event it turns out to be more than a natural death or something. We are approaching it as if it did involve foul play.”
Because of the state of decomposition, police said an autopsy would have to determine how the person died.
Loretta Culp said she had been at the scene since police arrived because her brother Elijah Edge, 54, has been missing since July 23. He was released from the Muscogee County Jail.
Culp said Edge lived down the street from where the body was found. He helped take care of his wife who uses a wheelchair.
Hastings said Edge was released from the Muscogee County Jail and went missing. “He had been seen since then but his mother hadn’t seen him,” he said.
Edge was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes.
