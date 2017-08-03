Murder suspect captured in Americus to be in Columbus court Friday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:27 Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death Pause 2:27 Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother 1:22 Attorney: Teen accused of stealing 5 cars with gang members cooperated with police 1:17 Hundreds attend funeral services for Columbus businessman and philanthropist Bill Turner 1:08 Young men adopt Columbus block as part of community service project 1:57 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:31 Take a trip back in time at the Lunch Box Museum 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 0:57 Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers 2:10 Dash-cam video shows sheriff's deputies, pedestrians trying to rescue victim after high-speed chase Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed early Monday on Meloy Drive, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Police were called to the scene at 33 Meloy Drive at 1:55 a.m. Ruby Lloyd was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:05 a.m. Monday. Officials confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

