Murder suspect captured in Americus to be in Columbus court Friday

Columbus murder suspect Cory Hill was captured in Americus, Ga., Thursday morning.
He has been transferred from the Sumter County Jail to the Muscogee County Jail.
Hill is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday at 9 a.m.
In an official report, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Hill was taken into custody without incident at 9:15 a.m. at the 8 Inn on MLK Boulevard.
The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrest.
Hill, 42, is a suspect in the death of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd on July 17.
Hill and Lloyd were living together at the time of her death.
Columbus police found her body in her Meloy Drive home.
Information had been received that Hill was at the 8 Inn under a different name.
Surveillance was conducted Wednesday and early Thursday.
He was arrested in Room 113.
The Columbus Police Department thanked several agencies for their assistance. Included on that list from Georgia are the Richland Police Department, Albany Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Also thanked was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
