Two men charged in deadly shooting of Carver High graduate released on bond

The men charged in the death of the 18-year-old Carver High graduate who was shot on Farr Road on July 14 were released from Muscogee County Jail after posting bond.
Alex Antonio Wilson, 18, and Lorenza Davonta Madden, 19, were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with reckless conduct in connection with the incident. Wilson faces an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter.
They were released prior to their preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Their bonds were forfeited and the case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to 909 Farr Road around 11 p.m. July 14 to check on a person shot. At the scene, police found 18-year-old Richard Cummings Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m.
Bryan said the teen was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car when a shot was fired by a back seat passenger through the seat. The bullet struck the victim in the back and lodged in his chest, the coroner stated.
Officials have not release any additional details about the shooting.
In February, Cummings was one of 12 players from the school to sign National Letters of Intent to play college football. Cummings signed to attend Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, where he would major in business.
“He was a beast on the football field,” said Antoinette Luckett, Cummings’ older sister. “He was one of the best to come out of Columbus if you ask me, as far as the linebacker position.”
