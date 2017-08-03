Drunk man arrested after flashing people in Legends, police say

An intoxicated man was arrested Wednesday night after he exposed himself in the Legends bar on Milgen Road, Columbus police said.
Don Mitchell, 60, faces one count of public indecency and disorderly while intoxicated. He was placed in the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to the Legends bar at 5762 Milgen Road around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday to check on an intoxicated man who allegedly exposed himself.
Officials said Mitchell dropped his pants in front of people inside of the business. He was taken into custody on the scene at 11 p.m.
