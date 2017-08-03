Have something stolen? You might find it here

If you have had something stolen you may be able to find it next week.
The property crimes unit of the Columbus Police Department has impounded a large amount of property that is suspected to be stolen as a result of storage unit thefts in Muscogee County.
People are being given a chance to find an item as the property is being put on public display.
The location is the Public Safety Building at 510 10th Street. The times are Wednesday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The items were stolen between November 2016 and July 28, 2017.
People should bring photo ID, copy of storage unit lease/rental agreement, and copy of police report documenting theft.
For information, call 706-3424 or 706-225-4345.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments