Two gunmen rob man in LaGrange

A man was robbed by two gunmen late Thursday at the intersection of Boulevard Street and Pine Street, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.
He was not harmed during the incident, official said.
Officers were on Vernon Street when a man flagged them down around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and reported being robbed. He said he was walking on Boulevard Street when two men approached him at the intersection near Pine Street.
They both brandished handguns and demanded his belongings. The armed suspects took and undisclosed amount of money and a phone from the victim before fleeing the area on foot, according to the release.
The suspects were described as men in their early twenties with a medium build.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
