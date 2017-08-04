Police: Murder suspect argued with woman 2 days before she was found dead

More Videos 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court Pause 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 0:24 Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 2:44 Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 0:51 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person Sheila Lloyd spoke Friday morning after a Columbus Recorder's Court hearing in which Cory Hill, 42, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Lloyd's sister Ruby Lloyd, the 43-year-old woman who was found dead in the Meloy Drive home that authorities said she shared with Hill. Sheila Lloyd spoke Friday morning after a Columbus Recorder's Court hearing in which Cory Hill, 42, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Lloyd's sister Ruby Lloyd, the 43-year-old woman who was found dead in the Meloy Drive home that authorities said she shared with Hill. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

