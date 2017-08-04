Police: Murder suspect argued with woman 2 days before she was found dead

The man accused in the shooting of a 42-year-old woman argued with the victim two days before she was found dead July 17 in their Meloy Drive home, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Cory Hill, 42, pleaded not guilty to murder. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Authorities said the last time Ruby Lloyd’s family had heard from her was two days before she was found dead around 1:30 a.m. July 17 in the house at 33 Meloy Drive that she shared with Hill.
Sgt. Dan Lyon said the victim’s sister spoke with Lloyd on the phone on July 15, after Lloyd returned home from work around 3:30 p.m that afternoon.
“The victim’s sister stated that she was talking to Ruby on the phone that evening and she told her that she was arguing with Cory about her not wanting him to live with her anymore,” Lyon testified. “She stated that Ruby actually got off the phone with her, because she was arguing with Cory.”
Police said the victim’s 2011 Ford F-150 was missing from the house. The keys to the truck were taken from the home, but officials said there was no evidence of a break-in.
“There was no damage to the burglar bars, indicating that there was no forced entry into the residence,” Lyon testified.
The family told police that Hill was responsible for Lloyd’s death. Officials searched the neighborhood for the man after they weren’t able to reach him via phone.
Lyon said he interviewed a Dawson woman who said she spoke with Hill on July 15 between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. He allegedly told her that he did “something very bad,” but didn’t elaborate, according to police.
“She stated that she then drove him to Atlanta, Ga., and has not talked to him since,” Lyon told the court. “Cory Hill has no vehicle and no way to get to Dawson, Ga.”
Officials said Hill was on probation and he didn’t show up for work on July 19, so a violation of probation warrant was issued for his arrest.
Detectives said the victim’s truck was found abandoned in Albany on July 20. A murder warrant was issued for Hill six days later.
He was arrested in Americus on Wednesday and booked into the Sumter County Jail. He was transferred to the Muscogee County Jail later that day.
Hill, who was represented by a public defender, didn’t testify in court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments