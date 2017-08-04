Sister of homicide victim says she ‘lost her life trying to help someone’

Nearly three weeks after a 43-year-old woman was found dead in her Meloy Drive home, her family said they are seeking justice in her death.
“Ruby Lloyd was a very sweet, caring loving person,” said Sheila Lloyd, the victim’s sister. “Unfortunately, my sister lost her life trying to help someone.”
The victim’s family said the last time they heard from her was two days before she was found dead around 1:30 a.m. July 17 in her home on 33 Meloy Drive.
Authorities said she shared the residence with Cory Hill, the 42-year-old man who grew up with her family. He was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting.
Columbus Police Sgt. Dan Lyon said Hill and Ruby Lloyd got into an argument on July 15 about her wanting him to move out the house. He allegedly told a Dawson woman later that night that he “did something very bad,” but didn’t elaborate.
Sheila Lloyd wants the community to remember her sister as a mother of three who was giving.
“She would speak her mind, but she was very caring and she would help you to the end,” the sister said.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
