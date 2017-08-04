Sister of homicide victim says she ‘lost her life trying to help someone’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person Pause 1:22 Attorney: Columbus man accused of robbing girlfriend's ex wasn't at crime scene 2:27 Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother 2:27 Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death 1:17 Hundreds attend funeral services for Columbus businessman and philanthropist Bill Turner 2:36 Back 2 School Bash offers fun, food and free school supplies 3:21 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 4 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 1:04 Sidestep Adventures explores the lost, forgotten and historic Chattahoochee Valley 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Sheila Lloyd spoke Friday morning after a Columbus Recorder's Court hearing in which Cory Hill, 42, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Lloyd's sister Ruby Lloyd, the 43-year-old woman who was found dead in the Meloy Drive home that authorities said she shared with Hill. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

