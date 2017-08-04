Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Crime

Man shot in head in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 04, 2017 2:37 PM

A man was shot in the head early Thursday on Fourth Avenue, authorities said.

He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Columbus police were called to the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue around 5:23 a.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting. Officials found the victim on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon said no further details about what led to the shooting are available and no arrests have been made.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

